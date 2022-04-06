“Simply Put, They are Lying” – IPCC Calls out Government and Business Inaction on Climate
April 6, 2022
Above, BBC report summarizes the most recent IPCC release.
Path forward is daunting. Solutions exist, but can they be deployed in time? The Paris goal of 1.5 degree C warming is rapidly slipping out of reach.
Below, graph shows the difference between a global warming of 1.5 and 2 degrees C.
Turns out, its a lot.
April 6, 2022 at 4:42 pm
Last night’s CBS News gave me a sad chuckle, simply for it’s complete inadequacy on talking about climate change. In the middle of the program, Norah O’Donnell spent less than a minute saying the world had three years to address climate change or face catastrophic effects, and then immediately went into this:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/meatless-meat-air-protein/
That bit ended with the reporter not even being able to taste the product. The untested prototype that ‘might’ address a tiny fraction of carbon emissions got the focus for the evening – not the fact that we have to change everything in three years or blow past 1.5 and face global temperatures without precedent in human history.
It’s more than clear the U.S. has no collective will to seriously address climate change at this time, and due to our political system, that means no will for perhaps a decade, as the GOP is likely to capture at least one body in Congress in a few months.
China?:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-14/china-doubles-down-on-coal-endangering-climate-goals
The world isn’t going to make 1.5. I understand why the IPCC is urging us that we can, but it IS going to fly past us, despite the stories we tell ourselves, and then we’re going to start saying the same thing about 2 degrees in short order.