“Simply Put, They are Lying” – IPCC Calls out Government and Business Inaction on Climate April 6, 2022

Above, BBC report summarizes the most recent IPCC release.

Path forward is daunting. Solutions exist, but can they be deployed in time? The Paris goal of 1.5 degree C warming is rapidly slipping out of reach.

Below, graph shows the difference between a global warming of 1.5 and 2 degrees C.

Turns out, its a lot.