The Fruits of Science Denial: If You Think Today’s GOP is Crazy, .. See What’s Waiting in the Wings

April 1, 2022

The craziness that 40 years of focused attacks on science and fact has given us is not diminishing.
If you don’t get it that the two parties are not the same, you have not been paying attention.

Bill Maher’s kind of lost me a number of times in recent years, but he’s spot on and deadly accurate here.

I talked about this urgent issue in a recent Yale Climate Connections video. In typically (not) helpful fashion the YouTube algorithm tagged is as ‘age restricted” – but if you can get past the extra click, worth a look.

Below, even Steve Bannon, judging by his facial expressions, is finding Michelle Bachman’s most recent ravings a bit much.

  1. jimbills Says:

    April 1, 2022 at 11:22 pm

    The latest threat to democracy? A Trump-backed candidate willing to ‘find extra votes’
    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/01/michigan-secretary-of-state-candidate-kristina-karamo

