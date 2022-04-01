The Fruits of Science Denial: If You Think Today’s GOP is Crazy, .. See What’s Waiting in the Wings April 1, 2022

The craziness that 40 years of focused attacks on science and fact has given us is not diminishing.

If you don’t get it that the two parties are not the same, you have not been paying attention.

Bill Maher’s kind of lost me a number of times in recent years, but he’s spot on and deadly accurate here.

I talked about this urgent issue in a recent Yale Climate Connections video. In typically (not) helpful fashion the YouTube algorithm tagged is as ‘age restricted” – but if you can get past the extra click, worth a look.

Below, even Steve Bannon, judging by his facial expressions, is finding Michelle Bachman’s most recent ravings a bit much.

2012 GOP presidential candidate Michele Bachman today said there is a global conspiracy to destroy the US so we will join a world govt. “The Bible is probably the most relevant document on earth right now because it talks about these times we are living in.” pic.twitter.com/xgsMj0bdeE — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 1, 2022

Maximum delusion pic.twitter.com/MZD4iPpEVK — Defund the GQP (@Brasilmagic) April 1, 2022