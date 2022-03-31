Urban Organics with the PaperPot Planter

March 31, 2022

I’ve been taking a slow week as I’m visiting with my son in Ozark, Missouri. Brendan is co-manager, with his partner Liesel McCleary, of Finley Farms, an organic farm in a (small town) urban setting.

What’s amazing about the current generation of small-footprint farms is the emphasis on high output on low acreage, using simple, but very elegant tools.

  1. Playamart - Zeebra Designs Says:

    March 31, 2022 at 2:09 pm

    What a nice respite – so relaxing to watch (with mouth agape) from my vantage point of Ecuador, where farmers in this area still transplant rice by hand as they wade the fields.

  2. teacherjohnj Says:

    March 31, 2022 at 2:36 pm

    This is the kind of thing that excites me because it gives us agency over our own micro-climate, habitat, and circumstances. I’m getting my own hands dirty while growing food that will be healthier for my family and the planet, or at least, my own little corner of it. Let’s let soil organisms sequester that excess carbon from the atmosphere while we give up the use of fossil fuels from trips to the plastic-wrapped, obesogenic, food-stuff purveyors at the stupor market!
    Every garden we plant means less clout for Cargill, the Kochs, or the Monsantos to ride roughshod over our lives and our children!

