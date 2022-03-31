Urban Organics with the PaperPot Planter March 31, 2022

I’ve been taking a slow week as I’m visiting with my son in Ozark, Missouri. Brendan is co-manager, with his partner Liesel McCleary, of Finley Farms, an organic farm in a (small town) urban setting.

What’s amazing about the current generation of small-footprint farms is the emphasis on high output on low acreage, using simple, but very elegant tools.