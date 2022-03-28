Treasury Secretary: Quicker Switch to Renewables Needed March 28, 2022

Walk and chew gum at same time.

Germany and Europe have to be assisted to transition from Russian gas. At the same time, transition to renewable energy sources has to be accelerated.

“Europe and the United States would be less exposed to the pressures this conflict is putting on our energy markets” if the transition to renewables was further along.

Also discussed, SEC proposals for corporate disclosure of climate risks – which Yellen said was “heartening”.