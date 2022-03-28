Treasury Secretary: Quicker Switch to Renewables Needed

March 28, 2022

Walk and chew gum at same time.
Germany and Europe have to be assisted to transition from Russian gas. At the same time, transition to renewable energy sources has to be accelerated.

“Europe and the United States would be less exposed to the pressures this conflict is putting on our energy markets” if the transition to renewables was further along.

Also discussed, SEC proposals for corporate disclosure of climate risks – which Yellen said was “heartening”.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: