New Normal: Evacuation Ordered for Yet Another Boulder Fire March 26, 2022

If you have not seen the video above, you may be wondering how it is that suddenly densely populated areas of Colorado’s front range are subject to fast moving, deadly wildfires. It’s a new normal.

Raw Story:

“About 1,200 homes are being ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire burning in an open space near the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder,” 9 News reports. “The CU Boulder South Campus was also being evacuated due to the NCAR Fire, BPD said. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Eldorado Canyon State Park is now closed, and rangers are working to get visitors out of the park.”

Boulder police are working to evacuate approximately 1,200 residences.

“The fire is burning on the southwest side of Boulder in an open space area near NCAR, police said. The Boulder Fire Department is on scene fighting the fire,” the Denver Post reported. “At about 3:30 p.m., winds in Boulder were gusting to about 31 mph, humidity was 14% and the temperature was 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.”

The @bouldercolorado Wireless Emergency Alert to EVACUATE NOW was sent to cell phones in this geographic area #NCARfire pic.twitter.com/tqdfP2DnPO — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022

Lots of smoke coming from the foothills in Boulder. Traffic is heavy on Foothills Hwy. pic.twitter.com/j2uNBNho8w — Rob Harris (@robharristv) March 26, 2022