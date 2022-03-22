Ukraine War is Masks Off for Climate Deniers
March 22, 2022
Because the struggle for clean energy and a peaceful world is not separate from the struggle for democracy and freedom.
Do we get it now?
with Peter Sinclair
March 22, 2022 at 9:48 am
Interesting opinion piece on current conservative psychology:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/21/republicans-biden-trump-election-democracy