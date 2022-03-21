Indiana Aiming at Future Beyond Coal

March 21, 2022

Above, from a 2020 broadcast on Indiana Public TV.
Interview with Utility Coop CEO Doug Childs on the transition away from coal, lead by market forces.

Below, a clue as to why markets are no longer choosing coal. Solar and wind are the lowest cost options for new electric generation. “New Nuclear” designs are still most of a decade away in the United States. Big corporate customers, and a majority of citizens, are demanding solutions to coal’s health, climate, and cost problems NOW.

Below: hear from another big midwestern utility CEO on the specific advantages of wind over fossil fuel.

Below, the video I use in my “Sun101” presentation to show that solar is outcompeting fossil fuels on price, and why.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
