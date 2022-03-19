Arctic Ice Loss Staggering in 2021
March 19, 2022
Jason Box has an eye-popping update (above) to a 2018 paper on Arctic ice contributions to sea level.
First paper linked below.
Jason Box et al – Global sea-level contribution from Arctic land ice: 1971–2017:
In all regions, the cumulative sea-level rise curves exhibit an acceleration, starting especially after 1988. Greenland is the source of 46% of the Arctic sea-level rise contribution (10.6 ± 7.3 mm), followed by Alaska (5.7 ± 2.2 mm), Arctic Canada (3.2 ± 0.7 mm) and the Russian High Arctic (1.5 ± 0.4 mm).