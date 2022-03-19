Arctic Ice Loss Staggering in 2021 March 19, 2022

Arctic land ice loss averaged 8,800 cubic meters PER SECOND between 2020 and 2021



4 year update to https://t.co/ipnyKtRbnI pic.twitter.com/wrANsDAVu9 — Prof. Jason Box (@climate_ice) March 19, 2022

Jason Box has an eye-popping update (above) to a 2018 paper on Arctic ice contributions to sea level.

First paper linked below.

Jason Box et al – Global sea-level contribution from Arctic land ice: 1971–2017:

In all regions, the cumulative sea-level rise curves exhibit an acceleration, starting especially after 1988. Greenland is the source of 46% of the Arctic sea-level rise contribution (10.6 ± 7.3 mm), followed by Alaska (5.7 ± 2.2 mm), Arctic Canada (3.2 ± 0.7 mm) and the Russian High Arctic (1.5 ± 0.4 mm).