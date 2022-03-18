For Your Consideration: Nominated by Jesus

with Peter Sinclair
California GOP Secretary of State candidate Rachel Hamm said today that she decided to run for office after her son found Jesus inside a closet in their home, and Jesus handed him a scroll telling her to declare her candidacy. pic.twitter.com/LdDLX1j8vS— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 18, 2022
And to think I’ve avoided political office because I didn’t think I was competent to manage a public service role.
March 18, 2022 at 2:17 pm
