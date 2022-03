Attention Climate Communicators. Hell, Any Communicator March 18, 2022

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022

If you have not watched Arnold Schwarzenegger’s appeal to the Russian people, it is your assignment at the earliest opportunity.

This is how communication is done.