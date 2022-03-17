Teaser: Wind Turbines Prominent in Star Trek Future World

with Peter Sinclair
That scene of windmills in the freezing winter can’t be right! We know that their inability to function in the Texas freeze of 2021 was the reason we were all out of power!
(You wouldn’t call Governor Abbot a liar, would you?)
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 8,042 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
March 17, 2022 at 1:12 pm
That scene of windmills in the freezing winter can’t be right! We know that their inability to function in the Texas freeze of 2021 was the reason we were all out of power!
March 17, 2022 at 1:13 pm
(You wouldn’t call Governor Abbot a liar, would you?)