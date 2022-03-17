Teaser: Wind Turbines Prominent in Star Trek Future World

March 17, 2022

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “Teaser: Wind Turbines Prominent in Star Trek Future World”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    March 17, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    That scene of windmills in the freezing winter can’t be right! We know that their inability to function in the Texas freeze of 2021 was the reason we were all out of power!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: