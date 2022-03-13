An EV to Power your Home moves Closer to Reality March 13, 2022

Ford launched its F-150 pickup EV with a bold claim that the vehicle could power the owner’s home in case of a power outage, the long promised “Vehicle to Grid” capability.

Reporting from Detroit Free Press confirms GM is working on similar options.

Detroit Free Press:

General Motors electric vehicles may power homes one day.

On Tuesday, GM announced a collaboration with Pacific Gas and Electric Company. The two will test the use of GM’s EVs as on-demand power sources for homes in PG&E’s service area in California.

PG&E, which is a utility company that serves 16 million people across Northern and central California, is taking the lead in the pilot, but GM said the intention is to make this capability national as soon as possible.

PG&E, which is a utility company that serves 16 million people across Northern and central California, is taking the lead in the pilot, but GM said the intention is to make this capability national as soon as possible.

The pilot program starts this summer. In it, the companies will test bidirectional charging technology to see whether it can safely power the essential needs of a properly equipped home.

Bidirectional charging allows EVs to both receive power from the grid to charge the vehicle and send power from the vehicle to power a home, business, another vehicle or even back into the grid, said Phil Lienert, GM spokesman.

“Imagine a future where everyone is driving an electric vehicle — and where that EV serves as a backup power option at home and more broadly as a resource for the grid,” PG&E CEO Patti Poppe said in a statement. “Not only is this a huge advancement for electric reliability and climate resiliency, it’s yet another advantage of clean-powered EVs.”

In an interview on CNBC on Tuesday morning, Poppe said she and Barra worked together for 15 years at GM and that “Mary was a very important mentor to me. I called Mary and told her we have a safety issue in California with wildfires in place. Mary answered my call.”

The two started working to find solutions to provide more power for California’s electric grid to help residents when wildfires cause outages, Poppe said.

“EVs will be the ultimate solution,” Barra said on CNBC.

The companies will first test the vehicle-to-home capable EV and charger this summer in San Francisco, where PG&E’s labs are based, Lienert said.

The pilot will include the EVs GM already has in production: The 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup, built at Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck, and the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt, built at Orion Assembly in Orion Township which resumes production next month.

“Ultimately, we intend to use everything in our fleet,” Lienert said.

The pilot will start in the lab using bidirectional hardware coupled with software-defined communications systems that enable power to flow from a charged EV into a customer’s home. The system will automatically coordinate between the EV, home and PG&E’s electric supply.

After lab testing, PG&E and GM will move to the field to test vehicle-to-home interconnection on a small group of customers’ homes to safely receive power from the EV when power stops flowing from the electric grid.

PG&E and GM said they plan to open the pilot to larger customer trials by year’s end. There is a possibility that it will one day be available in Michigan, too, Lienert said.

“There are a number of trials currently taking place in the U.S., and some of them are based here in the Midwest,” Lienert said. “There are already discussions in place with other utilities.”

Crosstown, rival Ford Motor Co.’s F-150 Hybrid pickup was used to power a house during the Texas storms in February last year. A 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid provided heat, refrigeration and fresh coffee during an electrical outage.