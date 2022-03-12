The Weekend Wonk: Today’s Geothermal Renaissance March 12, 2022

Reinventing oil and gas skills and technology to provide a limitless source of clean, zero-carbon energy.

Increasingly in talking to smart energy experts, I am hearing the words “geothermal”, “dark horse” and “sleeper” used together, as in my talk with U of Texas’ Michael Webber, here.

We won’t get out of this jam if we can’t recruit the people that know best how to build big energy at scale, as Saul Griffith notes below, and that’s the existing energy industry. We know that there are a lot of people in the industry that feel trapped and are looking for a way forward. That just might be happening right now.

Michael Webber on Twitter:

I’m making a list of energy options for the power sector whose availabilities vary w/ the weather and those that don’t:

Weather-dependent:

Natural Gas

Coal & Biomass

Nuclear

Wind

Solar

Hydro

Not Weather-dependent:

Geothermal

Tidal

Fuel Oil & Diesel

What did I miss?

Geothermal is the only option for the power sector I can think of that is:

Available 24/7

Doesn’t depend on the weather

Is low-carbon

It also leverages a lot of know-how from the O&G sector.

Seems like a global opportunity waiting to happen.

Oops. One more 24/7 option that is low-carbon…

Efficiency!

Should’ve started with that one.

Natural gas can fail if it gets too cold.

Coal & Biomass can fail if the piles of fuel freeze or get soaked or if there is a drought that limits the cooling water.

Nuclear can fail b/c of flood, freezes, heat waves or drought.

Wind availability changes with diurnal and seasonal air flow patterns.

Solar availability changes with level of cloud cover and astronomical conditions like position of the earth relative to the sun.

Hydro changes with rainfall, snowmelt and evaporation.

Tidal: Gravity doesn’t change w/the weather.

Geothermal: The heat of the earth doesn’t change w/the weather (works in hot Hawaii and cold Iceland).

Fuel oil and Diesel: Often used as back-up for gas and coal (esp. w/air-cooled turbines or gensets).

A reliable grid needs a mix.

So, if we care about…

1) renewability

2) reliability despite weather

3) low emissions

4) affordability (e.g. immunity from oil/gas price spikes)

5) security (e.g. immunity from fuel supply cutoffs)

6) 24/7 dispatchability

…then geothermal is at the top of the list.🌎🔥