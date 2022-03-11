Coal Rollers Need Love, too: Dating App Reveals Climate Denial is Biggest Dating DealBreaker March 11, 2022

Trumpers have been whining that nobody wants to date them for some years now.

I have good news for the gene pool but bad news for MAGA bros.

NBC News:

In 2018, Washingtonian magazine reported on young D.C. conservatives who found that working in the Trump White House or for right-wing media outlets were dating-app dealbreakers. A 2017 piece in The Federalist argued that dating sites that allow for “associative mating” — also known as “selecting partners with interests and beliefs in common” — were in fact the reason Trump was elected in the first place. The New York Times’s Ross Douthat applauded the British economist Robin Hanson for advocating the “redistribution” of sex as a remedy for the murderous misogyny of incels.

The newest entry in this pantheon of conservative lonely hearts comes from Eric Kaufmann, whose piece this week in the National Review, “Political Discrimination as Civil-Rights Struggle,” argues that college women’s disinterest in dating Trump supporters doesn’t just hurt their feelings, but is in fact discrimination. This, Kaufmann maintains, is evidence of a “progressive authoritarianism” that’s compelling “young elite Americans” to be turned off by “conservatives’ resistance to racial, gender, and sexual progressivism.”

The Hill – March 10, 2022:

Opinions surrounding climate change are the biggest “dealbreaker” out of several topics when it comes to finding a match on the popular dating app OKCupid, new data from the company shows.

Among 250,000 users surveyed worldwide over the past year, OKCupid found that 90 percent of daters said that it’s “important” for their match to care about climate change.

Meanwhile, among 6 million users surveyed over the past three years, 81 percent of daters said they were “concerned” about climate change — topping other potential dealbreaker issues like gender equality and gun control.

“We have just seen over time, climate change being more and more this huge topic for our millennials daters especially,” Jane Reynolds, director of product marketing at OKCupid, told The Hill. “People feel that with climate change, it says so much more about you — if that’s something that you believe in and are concerned about.”

OKCupid’s dating app employs a matchmaking algorithm that asks users a variety of multiple-choice questions on everything from the mundane to current events issues, according to the company.

“One of our questions is, ‘Cilantro, yes or no?’” Reynolds said, noting that while such a question can be a “good conversation starter,” it won’t usually “make or break” whether a user decides to date a potential match.

The network has thousands of questions that feed into this algorithm, with new queries popping up each week, Reynolds explained.

Data scientists at OKCupid also cross-reference responses to determine how users who react a certain way to one question might answer other questions, according to Reynolds. Such knowledge, she said, can help reveal to daters what else they might learn about a potential match just by knowing one thing about the person.

Over the past year, 250,000 individuals worldwide answered the question “Is it important that your match cares about the environment?” Ninety percent of the respondents said that it’s important for their match to care about the planet, while women were 7 percent more likely than men to care, according to the data.

There were no significant differences among age groups, and responses were fairly homogeneous on both the East and West coasts of the country — with 94 percent of San Francisco daters citing this as a dealbreaker, 90 percent in New York, 90 percent in San Diego, 89 percent in Los Angeles, 88 percent in Washington, D.C., and 85 percent in Miami, OKCupid reported.

As for the question, “Are you concerned about climate change?”, 81 percent of daters expressed concern about climate change, with women 7 percent more likely than men to be concerned.

Millennials, who dominate OKCupid’s user base, were the generation most concerned about climate change, with 83 percent of these daters replying in the affirmative to this question, according to the data.

Both East and West Coast users expressed high concern about climate change, with 93 percent of daters answering affirmatively in San Francisco, 86 percent in New York City, 86 percent in San Diego, 85 percent in Los Angeles, 84 percent in Washington, D.C., and 74 percent in Miami.

Evaluating these figures, Reynolds acknowledged that OKCupid is “a progressive app” and does tend to attract individuals who are “more open-minded and concerned” about topics like climate change.

“We’re everywhere around the world and in the U.S., but we certainly lean to more metro areas,” she said.

While Reynolds explained that OKCupid doesn’t publish its total subscriber numbers since it is a publicly traded company, she said that the site is “responsible for about 4 million matches every week.” The consumer data analytics firm Statista showed that OKCupid was the fifth most popular U.S. dating site in 2019, with 1.79 million subscribers — trailing behind Tinder, Bumble, Plenty of Fish and Match.com.

Looking at other top dating dealbreakers for OKCupid users, the data scientists found that 76 percent of 650,000 worldwide daters said that their partners must support gender equality over the past year. Meanwhile, 66 percent of 2 million U.S.-based daters said that they were in favor of stricter gun control laws over the past three years.

The data scientists at OKCupid also found that of 2.2 million users surveyed over the past five years, there has been a 400 percent increase in the likelihood that climate-conscious individuals identify as feminists and a 37 percent rise in profile “likes” for people concerned about climate change. In addition, they observed that only 7 percent of daters reported that they “rarely” or “never” recycle.

Just a heads up, in the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication’s “6 Americas” analysis of climate attitudes, “Alarmed” are now the biggest single demographic.

Yale Program on Climate Change Communication:

Our prior research has found that Americans can be categorized into six distinct groups—Global Warming’s Six Americas—based on their beliefs, attitudes, policy support, and behavior about climate change.

The Alarmed are the most engaged, are very worried about global warming, and strongly support climate action. The Concerned think global warming is a significant threat but prioritize it less and are less likely to be taking action. The Cautious are aware of climate change but are uncertain about its causes and are not very worried about it. The Disengaged are largely unaware of global warming, while the Doubtfuldoubt it is happening or human-caused and perceive it as a low risk. The Dismissive firmly reject the reality of human-caused global warming and oppose most climate change policies.

Today, the Alarmed (33%) outnumber the Dismissive (9%) by more than 3 to 1. About six in ten Americans (59%) are either Alarmed or Concerned, while only about 2 in 10 (19%) are Doubtful or Dismissive.