A World Turned Upside Down

with Peter Sinclair
This is just f**king unbelievable. 5-10C at the North Pole (look at the green shading). Next week it will be warmer at the North Pole than in parts of the US. Epic early season Arctic ice melt ahead … is this the beginning of a new record low for Arctic ice extent? pic.twitter.com/6CxA0z4fql— Prof. Eliot Jacobson (@EliotJacobson) March 12, 2022
