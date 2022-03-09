Finally. V-Dub Van Goes EV March 9, 2022

Let the Deplorables have the F-150. I’ll have one of these. In my dream where I win the lotto, anyway.

The Verge:

There’s a lot we still don’t know — mainly the price. But the ID Buzz will play a crucial role as VW continues along its transformational path from environmental scofflaw (remember Dieselgate?) to EV leader. The van will serve as a showcase for the company’s MEB modular electric architecture, and it will be among the first electric vans marketed specifically with families in mind.

The van has been slightly updated from the concept form that first captured many people’s imagination back in 2017. The grille is a little bit different, with larger air vents than you might typically expect from an electric vehicle. And the overall shape is boxier, with sharper angles and a taller road stance.

But VW stayed surprisingly true to the original design, even going so far as to offer the same Day-Glo lemon yellow two-tone paint scheme as an option. (VW is offering a total of 11 color variants.)

The first European version of the ID Buzz will feature a battery pack with 81 kWh of energy capacity, 77 kWh of which is usable. That will power a rear-axle motor capable of putting out 201 horsepower and 229 lb-feet of torque. But let’s face it: this is not an EV destined for the track — in fact, VW is limiting the van’s top speed to just 90 mph (145 km/h). Considering its ancestor could only hit 60 mph (usually while cruising downhill), this shouldn’t be too disappointing to most customers.

VW isn’t revealing the driving range, but all signs point to around 300 miles on a full charge. The charging power when using alternating current (AC) is 11 kW. At a DC fast-charging station, the ID Buzz’s charging power increases to as much as 170 kW. VW claims the vehicle will charge from 5 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes — or just eight minutes less than the 2021 VW ID 4 SUV.

In the future, VW says the ID Buzz will offer Plug and Charge functionality, the standard that enables an EV to automatically identify and authorize itself to a third-party charging station on behalf of the owner.

But the ID Buzz should have adequate charging support, thanks to VW-subsidiary Electrify America, which has more than 670 charging stations across the US, including nearly 2,900 individual DC fast chargers. Like Tesla, VW has skin in the game when it comes to EV charging infrastructure, which will go a long way in luring car owners away from the warm embrace of the combustion engine.

The European version of the van and its commercial equivalent will come with bi-directional charging, in which the vehicle can also be used as a power source for other electrical devices or even a whole home. VW says it envisions the ID Buzz eventually being used to “smooth” the electrical grid during times of peak demand — a similar claim made by other major automakers

That spaciousness is apparent as soon as you step inside. The standard length ID Buzz will launch with five seats, all of which are adjustable. Front seats can be moved up to 9.6 inches (245 mm) forward and aft, while the three-person bench seat in the rear can be folded down completely or split 40:60, and it can be moved lengthways a total of 5.9 inches (150 mm).

On the standard wheelbase, a six-seat configuration will come later, with individual seats arranged in three rows of two. With the extended wheelbase, a seven-seat configuration will also be available in a 2/3/2 arrangement. The cargo version of the ID Buzz will be even more spacious, with an option for a single front seat and a fixed partition to separate the back storage area.

The ID Buzz will be one of VW’s most sustainable vehicles, with a leather-free interior that utilizes recycled materials and a fabric made from 10 percent collected ocean plastic and 90 percent recycled PET bottles.