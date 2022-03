Psaki Cleans Up Another FoxNews Oil Shill Spill March 7, 2022

Oleaginous (“rich in, covered with, or producing oil; oily or greasy”) would be a good descriptor for Peter Doocy, who gets schooled by Jen Psaki here.

Seriously, who’s going to play this guy in the movie?

good luck finding these media stunts when gas hit $4.18 under W. Bush ($5.25 w/ inflation today) https://t.co/geQwRyKura — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) March 7, 2022