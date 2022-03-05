Fears that California Drought will Intensify

March 5, 2022

2 minutes in, Los Angeles CBS station used part of my interview with Park Williams, – wrongly attributed to UCLA geology dept

Amazing what can get done of you don’t care who gets credit.

I’m scanning local TV coverage of the drought situation as I work on a new piece. The scientists I talked to just last year have updated their research – last summer it looked like the current drought was unique in about 500 years. But 2021 was so bad, that records now show they are in the most intense dry period since 800 CE.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: