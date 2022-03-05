Fears that California Drought will Intensify March 5, 2022

2 minutes in, Los Angeles CBS station used part of my interview with Park Williams, – wrongly attributed to UCLA geology dept

Amazing what can get done of you don’t care who gets credit.

I’m scanning local TV coverage of the drought situation as I work on a new piece. The scientists I talked to just last year have updated their research – last summer it looked like the current drought was unique in about 500 years. But 2021 was so bad, that records now show they are in the most intense dry period since 800 CE.