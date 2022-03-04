Music Break: D Side Dance Studio, Kyiv March 4, 2022

D Side Dance Studio Facebook:

Feb. 24:

D-siders, the studio is not working

Please do not panic 🙏🏼 Take care of yourself, your family and try to stay calm !!

last entry-

March 1:

We want to appeal to Russians who do not believe that there is a full-scale war against Ukraine now‼ ️ #russia #Russia не does not save us, but destroys us! How can you save with tanks and missiles, killing CHILDREN and PEOPLE?] Wake up!

And now we want to address the Ukrainians #ukraine 🇺🇦 We are one = invincible! Together we are strong!