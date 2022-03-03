Scott Denning PhD: Climate Models and Real World March 3, 2022

Climate models have been uncannily accurate in projecting global temperature rise. James Hansen’s projections from 1981 are very close, even conservative, in predicting what we are seeing now.

But human beings don’t live in the world of smooth curves – and the unpredictable wiggles that arise in a warmed world are bringing disasters that most people are simply not prepared for.

Good example might be the Derecho event of December 2021, which ripped across the northern plains and spawned an unthinkable outbreak of Christmas Tornadoes.

Below, Daniel Swain points out that in a world that has already warmed, events are now possible that would once have been pure science fiction.