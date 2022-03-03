Report: Russians Shelling Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant March 3, 2022

Reuters

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said.

There has been fierce fighting between local forces and Russian troops, Dmytro Orlov said in an online post, adding that there had been casualties without giving details.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant and had entered the town with tanks.

“As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire,” Orlov said on his Telegram channel, citing what he called a threat to world security. He did not give details.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information, including the potential seriousness of any fire.

The invasion of Ukraine is entering its ninth day. Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two unfolds, creating 1 million refugees, hits to Russia’s economy, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

“This is closed circuit video of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. It is the largest in the country with six nuclear reactors.” @andersoncooper reports on the ominous news of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine now on fire, according to the town’s mayor. pic.twitter.com/BwwTLC8ZNQ — CNN (@CNN) March 4, 2022