Report: Russians Shelling Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
March 3, 2022
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said.
There has been fierce fighting between local forces and Russian troops, Dmytro Orlov said in an online post, adding that there had been casualties without giving details.
Earlier, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant and had entered the town with tanks.
“As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire,” Orlov said on his Telegram channel, citing what he called a threat to world security. He did not give details.
Reuters could not immediately verify the information, including the potential seriousness of any fire.
The invasion of Ukraine is entering its ninth day. Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two unfolds, creating 1 million refugees, hits to Russia’s economy, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.
March 3, 2022 at 9:18 pm
March 2
Russia has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its military forces have taken control of the territory around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said today.
…
personnel at the plant continued their “work on providing nuclear safety and monitoring radiation in normal mode of operation. The radiation levels remain normal.”
https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/update-6-iaea-director-general-statement-on-situation-in-ukraine
March 3, 2022 at 10:47 pm
“But if the spent fuel pond, which is where they put the used fuel, was hit – it could easily by a multiple of the effect of Chernobyl,” he said. “It depends on what you hit and what happens to what you hit.”
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/3/russia-ukraine-zelenskyy-urges-putin-to-sit-down-for-talks-liveblog
March 3, 2022 at 10:50 pm
US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm has tweeted that she spoke to Ukraine’s energy minister about the fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant and has decided to activate the US Nuclear Incident Response Team.
“Russian military operations near the plant are reckless and must cease,” said Granholm, who oversees the US nuclear arsenal.
https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-europe-60532634