Daily Show: Remorse for Endorsing Putin? Take Tyranol! March 1, 2022

Tucker Carlson’s constant hate for clean energy, promoting climate denial, and toadyish bootlicking of Vladimir Putin have not been separate tracks.

Now he’s desperate to climb down.

Ladies and gentlemen… the Tucker Carlson back-peddle in 60 seconds pic.twitter.com/TwySgo1AvO — Sarah Burris πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@SarahBurris) March 1, 2022