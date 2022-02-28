How Climate Deniers Played Major Role in Supporting Russian Messaging, Ukraine Invasion

February 28, 2022

Fox News, and Tucker Carlson in particular, has spent years pounding two mutually reinforcing themes – the greatness and rectitude of Petro-thug Vladimir Putin, and the evils of clean, non-fossil energy and decarbonization.
Nice analysis done by CNN months before the current invasion is all the more revealing now that we have a fuller picture of the murderous brutality unleashed.

Fox News Kills.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: