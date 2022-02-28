How Climate Deniers Played Major Role in Supporting Russian Messaging, Ukraine Invasion February 28, 2022

Fox News, and Tucker Carlson in particular, has spent years pounding two mutually reinforcing themes – the greatness and rectitude of Petro-thug Vladimir Putin, and the evils of clean, non-fossil energy and decarbonization.

Nice analysis done by CNN months before the current invasion is all the more revealing now that we have a fuller picture of the murderous brutality unleashed.

Fox News Kills.