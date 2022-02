Right Wing Blames Greta Thunberg for Ukraine Invasion February 27, 2022

Because of course they do.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Project has some banger new ads on Republican ties to Putin’s Russia, and Russian messaging.

Wondering what's airing on Russian State TV? pic.twitter.com/xzyFIqzyDa — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 27, 2022

Do not let Republicans rewrite whose side they were on before Russia attacked Ukraine. Led by Trump/Tucker/Pompeo many were rooting for Russia. Let’s be real: if Trump was president we’d be sending weapons to Russia. #StandWithUkriane — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 27, 2022

Need more? See Steve Bannon’s Convo with Mercenary Eric Prince.

Wendy Rogers is an Arizona State Senator who also spoke at Neo Nazi conference this week.

Zelensky is a globalist puppet for Soros and the Clintons. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

Below, Russian speakers please confirm?

No fuel for the invasion- on all levels. https://t.co/NnryDxo8uJ — Caroline Casey (@Standupcoyote) February 27, 2022