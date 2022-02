Music Break: Johnny Rivers – Where Have all the Flowers Gone? February 26, 2022

In Ukraine, a viral video shows a local woman accosting Russian soldiers.

She tells them to put sunflower seeds in their pockets, so that when they die, flowers may bloom in the land.

Stories abound of lost Russian soldiers begging for gas and food. 17 18, 19 year olds.



Hungry Russian soldiers ask Ukrainians for food… Putin is being humiliated on the world stage whilst he sends young Russians to slaughter… #Ukraine https://t.co/V7y6FyDvjh — Count Monte Christo 💉💉💉 (@steve_bos_88) February 27, 2022