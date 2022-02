At White Supremacist Conference, Cheers for Hitler, Putin, and Climate Denier Marjorie Taylor Greene February 26, 2022

People used to tell me “Don’t say “climate denier”, because that makes people think you are drawing a comparison to Nazis and the Holocaust”.



Do we get it now?

At least Liz Cheney has the sense to call them out – and of course she’s being ridden out of her party.

As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling.



All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now. pic.twitter.com/6fgpV6ohZ8 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 26, 2022