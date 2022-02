Another Climate Denier on “Weather Modification” February 25, 2022

Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP's candidate for Senate in 2020, believes that last weekend's deadly tornado outbreak was due to "weather modification": "I truly believe in weather modification. I believe that this was very evil." pic.twitter.com/W2tVqPHFGQ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 14, 2021

Look for a lot more of this as things get wilder. I have to remind myself over and over that these guys will believe anything.

To see how climate denial crosses over with fascist leanings, see here.