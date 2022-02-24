Polar Vortex Envelopes North America

February 24, 2022

Billings Gazette (Montana):

Two records were broken in Billings Wednesday, and not in a good way.

At 6:53 a.m., the temperature at the Billings airport dipped to minus 21, breaking a record for the day that had stood since 1965, according to the National Weather Service. It was even colder on the West End of Billings where a minus 26 was recorded.

It did get “warmer” during the day, if you can call it that. The high for the day was minus 3, breaking the previous record high of 3 above set in 2003, according to the Weather Service.

If you live in the Billings area, there was some consolation in that it was even colder elsewhere in the state. Miles City also set a record low at minus 24 Wednesday, and Livingston set a new low at minus 25.

Below, icing on trees in Central Michigan.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Polar Vortex Envelopes North America”


Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: