Polar Vortex Envelopes North America February 24, 2022

Billings Gazette (Montana):

Two records were broken in Billings Wednesday, and not in a good way.

At 6:53 a.m., the temperature at the Billings airport dipped to minus 21, breaking a record for the day that had stood since 1965, according to the National Weather Service. It was even colder on the West End of Billings where a minus 26 was recorded.

It did get “warmer” during the day, if you can call it that. The high for the day was minus 3, breaking the previous record high of 3 above set in 2003, according to the Weather Service.

If you live in the Billings area, there was some consolation in that it was even colder elsewhere in the state. Miles City also set a record low at minus 24 Wednesday, and Livingston set a new low at minus 25.

Below, icing on trees in Central Michigan.