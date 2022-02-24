Life in Hell. Updating Ukraine Crisis

with Peter Sinclair
In #Novosibirsk, #Russia, local residents are marching in #protest against the Russian invasion of #Ukraine:pic.twitter.com/LjgAosDJXg— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) February 24, 2022
Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin has been pushing back on bad takes from Fox hosts and anchors todayDoocy: The sanctions have not workedGriffin: You talk about how the sanctions haven't worked, I don't know if we can say that yet. The Russian stock market fell by 50% pic.twitter.com/Ain7oeBf0p— Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 24, 2022
Russian state broadcaster RT just published Tucker Carlson’s rant to defend Putin with Russian subtitles pic.twitter.com/atmHt4TlmS— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 23, 2022
You may wonder, "what can I as an everyday citizen do to help?" There is something. Putin's war will raise, is raising, the cost of fuel and food. Be ready to explain that to friends and neighbors when Putin-friendly talkers and politicians try to blame our elected leaders— David Frum (@davidfrum) February 24, 2022
Your regular reminder of a key reason we are here:
Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022
We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022
Would bet any amount of money they had this tweet scheduled last week. Always ready to profit off a crisis. https://t.co/URIoPl2yaB— Amy Westervelt (@amywestervelt) February 24, 2022
❗️St. #Petersburg now pic.twitter.com/ppYjyPWVhe— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 24, 2022
The vile, en masse.pic.twitter.com/R7rpaFrZ6A— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 24, 2022
Not now China.For the love of God. https://t.co/yxxvLUDbNd— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) February 24, 2022
The only therapy is to watch this https://t.co/JIXut712F2— Henry (@hcble) February 23, 2022
Indeed. When the GOP profits from the anti-democracy activities of Russia, when Putin uses information warfare to aid Trump’s election in 2016, when Trump trashes NATO in Helsinki and degrades the alliance throughout his term, when Putin fans the Big Lie that black people voted twice and helps to foment the Jan 6 coup attempt, and when Fox News, as the GOP’s mouthpiece praises Putin as he begins to attack democracy in Ukraine, this is the result you get. With the GOP as a failed party, as a tool of autocracy, the US now lacks the level of deterrence power to autocrats like Putin it once possessed. Putin looks to the US and sees a nation divided by the GOP who panders to racists, anti-science hacks, and spouts Pravda-like propaganda out of its media outlets in its mad effort to grab power. Putin sees himself reflected. Putin knows he can seek aid and comfort from the likes of Tucker Carlson and Trump even as Biden and the Democrats move to counter him. He sees our hand as weakened. So he is unleashed by GOP to wreck havoc on the democracies of Europe.
February 24, 2022 at 12:23 pm
