New Climate Denial Group Has it All – Including Lizards! February 22, 2022

Full screen. Watch the eyes.

This latest iteration of climate denial has been popping up on my radar lately, and it’s the wildest yet. If Qanon, Russian hacker trolls, Lord Christopher Monckton, and Scientology all had a baby, it might look like this.

Hilariously, long time luke-warmer and prevaricator Judith Curry, once a respected scientist, somehow got invited to one of the group’s online conclaves, apparently with reps from the Heartland Institute (who else!) as well. Of course they did!

Things got messy fast.

@MichaelEMann @GeraldKutney #CreativeSocietyExposed #climate #CreativeSociety Look at the hilarious lack of consensus among climate change deniers, pseudoscience pushers and climate inactivists as they debunk each other on camera: pic.twitter.com/b8e4KWtz9b — Bonus (@TheDisproof) February 20, 2022

But that’s not all, apparently these folks have a leader named Zhanna, who’s part human, part lizard.

This is her. Check how her eyes change from human to reptilian several times during the video🤪😂https://t.co/nlwfaXvPYx — Quieroserabuela (@quieroserabuela) January 19, 2022

Still on the learning curve about this scam, but I’m sure there will be more.

EDIT: I am still an unworthy initiate into these cosmic mysteries, but look forward to the unfolding of the one and only path of truth, so grateful to have finally found something that makes it all make sense!