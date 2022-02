Gas Industry: Layin’ Pipe for 150 Years February 17, 2022

Amy Westervelt has done some of the best work looking into the psychological weapons that PR professionals have used to perpetuate a “manly” image of the oil/gas industry, even to the point of threatening global catastrophe. I spoke to her a year ago.

More from Amy on the origins of PR, and roots in the fossil fuel industry.

UPDATE:

Ooh! This reminds me of this little beauty from a Chevron shareholder mag story about laying pipe in Australia pic.twitter.com/K1JoZzLYqJ — Amy Westervelt (@amywestervelt) February 17, 2022