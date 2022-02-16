Man Holding Bird

February 16, 2022

Man Holding Bird – John Kurok and Leo Napayok

John Kurok is an artist from Kangiqliniq (Rankin Inlet), Nunavut, who works primarily as a ceramicist. He first began working with clay in high school and was soon instructing others in a variety of ceramic programs. Kurok’s practice has also expanded to include detailed and finely crafted stencil prints in 2002 [1]. Kurok’s drawing skills were apparent as a young teenager and he began working full-time as a ceramist in 1996.

Leo Napayok is a ceramicist and carver from Salliq (Coral Harbour), Nunavut, and Kangiqliniq (Rankin Inlet), Nunavut. For much of his career, Napayok worked as a carver before transitioning to ceramics,  where he is known for his unique, low-level relief carving technique.

One Response to “Man Holding Bird”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    February 16, 2022 at 10:25 am

    With the very high warming rate and jet stream disruption, Nunavut must have become truly alien in the past decade.

