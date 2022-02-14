Super Bowl Souped up with EV Ads

February 14, 2022

My favorite was GM’s “Dr. Evil” piece.

Second was Polestar, which is a Volvo spinoff ( I did not know that) with a minimalist piece promising “No Greenwashing” and “no Blah, Blah, Blah”. Nice.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus and Salma Hayek playing herself ( a Goddess).

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Super Bowl Souped up with EV Ads”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    February 14, 2022 at 4:35 pm

    Supply is a problem. I just got a new Leaf in January (the shorter range version since I charge at home). The one I was slated to get was sold that morning, so they had to bring one in to Austin from Houston. Got stuck with tinted windows.

    Reply

