Super Bowl Souped up with EV Ads February 14, 2022

My favorite was GM’s “Dr. Evil” piece.

Second was Polestar, which is a Volvo spinoff ( I did not know that) with a minimalist piece promising “No Greenwashing” and “no Blah, Blah, Blah”. Nice.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus and Salma Hayek playing herself ( a Goddess).