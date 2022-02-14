Super Bowl Souped up with EV Ads
February 14, 2022
My favorite was GM’s “Dr. Evil” piece.
Second was Polestar, which is a Volvo spinoff ( I did not know that) with a minimalist piece promising “No Greenwashing” and “no Blah, Blah, Blah”. Nice.
Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus and Salma Hayek playing herself ( a Goddess).
February 14, 2022 at 4:35 pm
Supply is a problem. I just got a new Leaf in January (the shorter range version since I charge at home). The one I was slated to get was sold that morning, so they had to bring one in to Austin from Houston. Got stuck with tinted windows.