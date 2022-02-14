Happy Valentine, From NASA

with Peter Sinclair
Roses are infraredUltraviolets are blueWhy is climate changing?Because of CO2.— Gavin Schmidt (@ClimateOfGavin) February 14, 2017
Roses are infraredUltraviolets are blueWhy is climate changing?Because of CO2.
Heat waves are redCold spells are blueThe first are more common nowBy a factor of two pic.twitter.com/BXir0kxUjW— Gavin Schmidt (@ClimateOfGavin) February 14, 2021
Heat waves are redCold spells are blueThe first are more common nowBy a factor of two pic.twitter.com/BXir0kxUjW
I think the scariest tornado videos are those—as with classic horror movies—where you only see it during lightning flashes.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
February 14, 2022 at 4:00 pm
