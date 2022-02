Are Solar Farms Toxic? That’s a Big NO February 12, 2022

One big facebook-fed lie about solar farms is that they are somehow toxic. Right up there with “vaccines make you magnetic”.

I asked some of the best experts to weigh in, starting with Annick Anctil PhD, an assistant Professor at MSU’s School of Civil Engineering, whose life work has been the environmental impacts of solar energy.

Below, Dr Anctil on solar and PFAS contamination. (spoiler, nothing there either)