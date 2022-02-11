New Video: How Climate Change Fed Colorado’s Disastrous Fires
February 11, 2022
I interviewed Colorado experts on lessons of the Marshall Fire that devasted Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021.
The message?
Because of Climate change, places where suburbanites once felt safe, may not be any longer.
February 11, 2022 at 4:25 pm
Excellent video and in so many ways.
The point? Climate change affects us by raising the risks from natural occurrences more often and spreading the consequences to more and more people. Doesn’t sound that bad but what does it mean in practice?
Well, raising the global temperature by a degree and being told about longer droughts and higher drier winds isn’t nearly as frightening as elevating the risk to having one’s house burn down from fires bolstered by exactly those conditions… even into urban settings.
That’s climate change and it is a deadly serious issue coming fast for all of us. Time to look up.