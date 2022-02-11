Climate Change’s Cost – Koalas Veer Toward Extinction February 11, 2022

The heart ripping footage of a tiny koala in an inferno landscape is an archetypical image of the climate crisis. Now the tiny bears on on the endangered species list.

New York Times:

The Australian government on Friday declared the koala an endangered species, as drought, bush fires, disease and habitat loss have drastically reduced the numbers of an animal that is an emblem of the country’s unique wildlife.

The announcement, by the country’s environment minister, came two years after a parliamentary inquiry predicted that koalas could be extinct by 2050 without urgent government intervention.

Reclassification from vulnerable to endangered does not require the Australian government to take any special action. But it separately announced that it would adopt a recovery plan for the koala issued by the country’s environmental department.

That plan would aid the creation of laws protecting koalas and their natural woodland habitats. Additionally, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced last month that the government would commit 50 million Australian dollars ($35.7 million) over four years to koala recovery and conservation efforts.

Hungry koala asks people for help 🐨❤️ pic.twitter.com/UeoYvZplme — The Dodo (@dodo) March 9, 2020

The plight of the koala gained global attention in 2019 when bush fires raged over millions of acres in Australia, blackening the animal’s habitats. A report commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund-Australia estimated that 60,000 koalas had been “killed, injured or affected in some way.”

In response, the Australian government committed 18 million Australian dollars ($12.8 million) to be split between restoring the koala’s habitats and investing in koala health research.

In 2020, W.W.F.-Australia, the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the Humane Society International collectively nominated the animal for listing as an endangered species. The groups found that koala populations in the states of Queensland and New South Wales had decreased by 50 percent or more since 2001.

It’s unclear how many koalas remain. Efforts to count the animals, which are continuing, have proven extremely difficult.

While the animal welfare groups welcomed the Australian government’s actions announced on Friday, others said that key problems — specifically land clearing, deforestation and resulting habitat loss — had been neglected.