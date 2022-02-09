After Record Early Snow, California Extends Dry Spell February 9, 2022

We're starting to feel a lot like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day! Every day we come to work, look at the models, and there's still a giant hole centered on #California in the #precipitation forecast.



Not looking great for our #water in the near future. #CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/BXIaqNX9s8 — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) February 8, 2022



After a very wet fall and December, fueled by huge atmospheric river rain and snow events, California snow pack was at way-over-average levels.

Then came January.

CNN:

After months of extreme drought in the West triggered unprecedented water cutsand primed the landscape for massive wildfires, the final stretch of 2021 gave a tiny glimpse of hope for drought-weary Californians.

California — facing back-to-back dry years and record-breaking heat waves that pushed the drought into historic territory — got a taste of the rain it was looking for in October, when the first big storm of the season pushed onshore. Then in late December, more than 17 feet of snow fell in the Sierra Nevada, which researchers said was enough to break decades-old records.

Vegetation flammability metrics have now increased to levels more typical of June or even July in NorCal–and may increase further w/continued record heat/dry offshore winds this week. Wildfire conditions will increasingly be well outside of usual mid-winter bounds. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/9zpJmOXD3Q — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) February 9, 2022

Climatologists were cautiously elated as they watched snow pile as high as some roofs. But they still were going to need much more to make headway on the drought, said Andrew Schwartz, the lead scientist and station manager at the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.

“We are really concerned about the upcoming months not having as many storms,” Schwartz told CNN at the time.

That’s exactly what happened in January, which is expected to go down as the driest on record for many parts of the state. Climatologists are now worried about the severity of the drought in the months to come. On Thursday, 66% of California was in severe drought, the US Drought Monitor reported.

Precipitation “flatlined” last month, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Statewide snowpack, which had been at 160% of normal in December, is down to around 90% due to the lack of new accumulation and some midwinter melting, he said.

Schwartz’s snow lab — where the 17 feet of snow fell in December — got just 9 inches in January. Twenty out of the state’s 30 major climate stations reported their top five driest Januarys on record.

Not records you want to be breaking.



San Francisco is at 30 consecutive days of zero rainfall, tied for the 6th longest mid-winter dry spell on record. With no rainfall expected for the next 2 weeks, we could be looking at the longest mid-winter dry spell since 1849 in SF! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TEFv3wYnI4 — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) February 8, 2022