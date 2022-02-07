with Peter Sinclair
This incredible HD video footage shows Earth rising over the Moon's horizon. The Earthrise effect is due to the lunar spacecraft Kaguya's motion as it orbited the Moon, just 100 km above its surfaceCredit: JAXA/NHK/(+edits) pic.twitter.com/VfjKAfp9Yq— Dr. James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) February 7, 2022
This incredible HD video footage shows Earth rising over the Moon's horizon. The Earthrise effect is due to the lunar spacecraft Kaguya's motion as it orbited the Moon, just 100 km above its surfaceCredit: JAXA/NHK/(+edits) pic.twitter.com/VfjKAfp9Yq
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,960 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!