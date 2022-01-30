Texas Grid to be Stress Tested this Week

with Peter Sinclair
Things have shifted in the forecast. ERCOT now projecting 74.6GW. That's a lot of power. Last winter was 76.8GW; all time summer peak set in 2019 is 74.8GW.That projection is up from ~73GW 2 days ago and 71GW yesterday. Forecasts shift; the trend is not good.#txlege #txenergy— Doug Lewin (@douglewinenergy) January 30, 2022
Things have shifted in the forecast. ERCOT now projecting 74.6GW. That's a lot of power. Last winter was 76.8GW; all time summer peak set in 2019 is 74.8GW.That projection is up from ~73GW 2 days ago and 71GW yesterday. Forecasts shift; the trend is not good.#txlege #txenergy
The overnight data continues to point toward a potential winter event across the area Wednesday night and Thursday.It's time to start thinking about your late week plans just in case you are impacted by the storm. #txwx #ntxwx #ctxwx Here's the latest: pic.twitter.com/JkBN0i4Jmr— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 30, 2022
The overnight data continues to point toward a potential winter event across the area Wednesday night and Thursday.It's time to start thinking about your late week plans just in case you are impacted by the storm. #txwx #ntxwx #ctxwx Here's the latest: pic.twitter.com/JkBN0i4Jmr
Strong signal from the GFS and Canadian ensembles for #snow from #Texas to the Great Lakes combined with #cold temperatures. If only someone had written a paper about extreme #winter weather in Texas in the month of February? pic.twitter.com/awzHEjfINO— Judah Cohen (@judah47) January 30, 2022
Strong signal from the GFS and Canadian ensembles for #snow from #Texas to the Great Lakes combined with #cold temperatures. If only someone had written a paper about extreme #winter weather in Texas in the month of February? pic.twitter.com/awzHEjfINO
Just for review if you have not seen.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,916 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
You must be logged in to post a comment.