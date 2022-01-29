Renewables and the Price of Fossil Gas January 29, 2022

As the price of gas soars around the world, we’ll keep seeing blame pointed at the renewable transition.

It’s bogus, of course.

The argument that low renewable electricity generation led to higher gas generation driving up gas prices is clearly false. In the UK in the months Sep-Nov 2021 compared to Sep-Nov 2020 we can observe: Gas generation.

There have been attempts to blame renewables for the massive surge in gas prices which in turn drove up electricity prices. The data simply does not support this.

The main drivers for the high electricity and gas prices are: – rapidly growing global gas demand post-COVID – low gas storage levels – gas supply constraints We @RegAssistProj made those points back in early November.

Analysis of the root causes of the electricity price ‘roller coaster’ shows that the best and most durable solution to alleviate the social and economic impact of volatile fossil fuel prices is tackling the demand for fossil gas. Reducing Europe’s appetite for this fuel requires prioritising energy efficiency, ensuring a massive rollout of solar and wind, electrifying end uses currently served by natural gas, and limiting the use of hydrogen to green hydrogen solutions devoted strictly to hard-to-reach applications.

European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators in its Preliminary Assessment of Europe’s high energy prices confirmed our analysis: “soaring gas price [is] driven by global demand and supply dynamics f[…] as a result of the global economic recovery from the Covid pandemic.”

And of course there is also the geopolitical issue of Russia and limited gas supplies which were are down 40-50% year-on-year in the first two weeks of 2022 as @DrSimEvans points out.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe are down 40-50% year-on-year in the first two weeks of 2022, falling to their lowest level in at least 7yrs



Per widely reported comments from @fbirol, they were already down 25% yoy in Q4 of 2021

The UK government understands this. @KwasiKwarteng@beisgovuk said it clearly: “The solution is obvious: we need to move to a home-grown, sovereign energy system where we can power our country through renewables.”

The answer is also to reduce energy consumption through better energy efficiency. We have done it before and can do it again.

Yet folks are trying to convince us that “look we use more gas because renewables don’t deliver” by sharing a snapshot of power generation on a day with little wind and solar on the system. That’s not the point. The point is that total gas use has gone down not up.

Almost half of UK gas demand is for heating buildings. Only 29% is for electricity generation. With gas-fired generation down compared to previous years it is hard to see how gas used for electricity could be a key driver of price rises.

In recent weeks several people shared snapshots like today’s to prove how much gas we still need for making electricity.



It's really not helpful to take a single snapshot and make general statements about the energy mix. It's the annual generation mix that really matters.