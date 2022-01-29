Climate Denier: Moon Landing was Fake, too January 29, 2022

For a decade, when talking about climate deniers, Al Gore would say, “Well, some people believe the moon landing was fake, too!”, which would predictably elicit howls of indignation from the science averse community, because, of course they saw it, rightly, I think, as an insult to their intelligence and the general level of discourse in what they tried to present as the “skeptical” community.

Now, Fox News contributor and “conservative influencer” Candace Owens has confirmed that along with her “I don’t know anything about it but I just know it’s fake” stance on climate change, she is also sure that the moon landing was 100 percent deep state doo doo.

I had to read it a couple times to make sure she wasn’t joking, but there it is.

Ms Owens has 3 Million twitter followers, a regular platform on Fox News, appearances on the Joe Rogan show, and regular speaking gigs on college campuses to credulous “conservatives”.

The Overton Window for skepticism vs insanity has moved so far in the last few years, I’m wondering if this will even make a ripple in the right wing info-verse. She dropped it on her twitter feed last night with nary a peep of blowback, and just moved on.

This is not just another point on the contrarian-but-at-least-sentient spectrum. We are in another dimension entirely.

Reposting below her recent conversation with the execrable Joe Rogan, who, to his slight credit, weakly pushed back on the climate denial crazy.