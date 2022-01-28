It’s the Bomb: Berardelli on BomboGenesis January 28, 2022

To be clear, the pressure will be equivalent to a cat 2-3 hurricane, not the wind. https://t.co/ENivcGGqya — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) January 29, 2022

CBS Boston:

The official definition:

Bombogenesis occurs when a mid-latitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. The formation of this rapidly strengthening weather system creates what is known as a “bomb cyclone.”

What do you need to get bombogenesis?

Typically, a dramatic interaction or clash of airmasses (warm and cold) and it almost always happens over the milder ocean waters which supply the fuel for the storm to “take off.”

How often does it happen?

Typically only a few times per year. The last one that comes to memory was October 27, 2021. When it happens close to our coastline, you know it. It almost always means a big precipitation and wind event.

Check out the forecast central pressures (in millibars) for Saturday’s storm – from 1008mb at 4 p.m. Friday to 967mb 24 hours later, a drop of 41 millibars.

High impact NE Winter Snowstorms spiked (literally 4X) in the last decade of this study from ~6 per decade to >25!! Why? Here's part of the reason. Thanks @judah47 for the graphic help Credit: Cohen et al 2020/ NOAA NESIS for info/ data and @WFLA graphics https://t.co/RhSldm6DR8 pic.twitter.com/5F9ZBQjnt9 — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) January 28, 2022