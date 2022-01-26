Joe Rogan’s Barstool Climate Experts January 26, 2022

Elevating stupid bar-room level conversations to a wide audience is not the ideal model for climate communication.

Joe Rogan has done so much damage with his anti-vax nonsense, and generally destructive spotlighting of idiots and misinformation on his (wildly popular, apparently) podcast, that he is deserving of all the slams that have been coming his way. Does anyone know if Rogan has ever had a legit climate scientist on to actually inform his audience?

In the clip above, most of what’s wrong with his schtick is on display – he’s interviewing Fox New’s black best friend Candace Owens, (which is bad enough – Joe, you could be elevating people of real substance), when the conversation turns to climate change.

To his (ever so faint) credit, Rogan generally defends the scientific consensus, but in a clueless and teeth-grindingly circuitous way, (he’s not given this as much thought as say, hallucinogens) – meanwhile no matter how ignorant you thought Owens was, it’s much, much worse.



Posted with a trigger warning. Coffee down, bite blocks in.

UPDATE:

Then he does this. Gavin Schmidt weighs in.

Guys, for the love of everything holy, please, please, have somebody on who knows what the heck a climate model is!!! @joerogan https://t.co/VQ8GmH4vvE — Gavin Schmidt (@ClimateOfGavin) January 26, 2022