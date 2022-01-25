The Price Tag for Climate Progress

💰 $9.2 trillion – that's how much the world needs to be spending every year in order to reach net zero and maintain a habitable world, according to new analysis.@BerniceWLee and @MichaelEMann react to this sum on the #DailyClimateShow.



Climate news: https://t.co/vO77Zjx1tF pic.twitter.com/MCgVGa31Pr