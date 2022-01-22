Survey: 8 in 10 CEOs Believe Globe is at “Climate Change Tipping Point” January 22, 2022

Insurance Journal:

Two-thirds of executives say their companies are “very concerned” about climate change, and 79% believe the world is at “a climate change tipping point,” according to the recently released Deloitte 2022 CxO Sustainability Report.

Deloitte polled more than 2,000 C-suite executives across 21 countries to gauge business

The “tipping point” sentiment was up markedly from 2021, when 59% of executives polled agreed with that assessment.

The poll shows that 97% of companies have already felt negative impacts of climate change. The nation’s where the greatest operational impacts were reported were: Australia, China, Japan, U.K., U.S., and Canada.

Respondents were asked to what degree they expect climate change to impact their company’s strategy and operations over the next three years: 4% answered “Little/no,” 34% answered “Moderate/some,” and 62% answered “Very high/high.”

It wasn’t all negative. Most (88%) polled believe that with immediate action, the worst impacts of climate change can be limited, up from 63% previously.

And it appears the majority of respondents say their companies are taking action: 67% say they are using more sustainable materials; 66% say they are increasing the efficiency of energy use; 57% are using energy-efficient or climate friendly machinery, technologies, and equipment.