“If Everything is a Priority, Then Nothing is a Priority” – Chris Hayes on Point

January 22, 2022

  1. jimbills Says:

    January 22, 2022 at 2:09 pm

    Well, the reason to tie climate to social programs was to get Manchin and a few others on board. The hope was to make something so obviously beneficial to the lower- and lower-middle economic groups that it would overcome resistance to the climate parts. Even as it was, though, Manchin wasted about half a year in false negotiations with BBB. He could do that again with an isolated climate bill.

    Plus, what’s likelier to happen is that the Democrats will prioritize items like the child tax credit, which has expired, and the votes from which the Democrats can’t afford to lose. Then, they’ll look to things that have widespread support like lowering prescription drug costs. It’s probable they’ll wait until late spring/summer to get serious about climate, and then the long stall game from Manchin will pop up and it’ll get pushed to mid-terms. Then, Biden as a lame duck will pretend to act on climate with executive orders like Obama did his last two years in office.

    The Democrats SHOULD put climate first – I’m just skeptical they will.

