Good News from Thich Nhat Hanh

January 22, 2022

Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, teacher of mindfulness and nonviolence, dies at age 95 | National Catholic Reporter

I do not personally know of anyone more worthy of the Nobel peace prize than this gentle Buddhist monk from Vietnam,” Martin Luther King

The Good News

They don’t publish
the good news.
The good news is published
by us.
We have a special edition every moment,
and we need you to read it.
The good news is that you are alive,
and the linden tree is still there,
standing firm in the harsh Winter.
The good news is that you have wonderful eyes
to touch the blue sky.
The good news is that your child is there before you,
and your arms are available:
hugging is possible.
They only print what is wrong.
Look at each of our special editions.
We always offer the things that are not wrong.
We want you to benefit from them
and help protect them.
The dandelion is there by the sidewalk,
smiling its wondrous smile,
singing the song of eternity.
Listen! You have ears that can hear it.
Bow your head.
Listen to it.
Leave behind the world of sorrow
and preoccupation
and get free.
The latest good news
is that you can do it.

– Thich Nhat Hanh 1926 – 2022

