Daniel Swain PhD: The Season is the Reason for Big Climate Impacts January 22, 2022

When you have as much warm, moist air available in December, as we did last month, the storms that are now possible can be of a different character and scale than what we have previously seen – particularly in this winter season.

When ground that is usually covered by a foot of snow, say in the Rocky Mountain front range area, is bare, and has been bone dry for 6 months – the conditions exist for types of events that are outside of human experience.