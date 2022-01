@ClimateComms Master Class from Susan Joy Hassol January 19, 2022

I was live on @BBCnews last night talking about the language of #climate change. Here's a thread of short clips. First, I was asked to address what we call it: #ClimateChange #ClimateCrisis #ClimateEmergency #GlobalWarming Great to talk with @bbcdavideades! pic.twitter.com/DRmFBhVPDU — Susan Hassol, Climate Communication (@ClimateComms) January 19, 2022

My friend Susan Joy Hassol was interviewed by BBC on the fine art of climate Communication. It’s not as simple as we’d like to believe.

Twitter’s cut and paste links are kind of clunky, but I think readers can find their way thru this.

I explained why #greenhouse gases or #GHGs are not a great term for the public and why I prefer heat-trapping #pollution – it explains the mechanism. pic.twitter.com/WiWJl1kpSm — Susan Hassol, Climate Communication (@ClimateComms) January 19, 2022

I explained that we can be both accurate AND effective in our communication. pic.twitter.com/6otf4ZVfu2 — Susan Hassol, Climate Communication (@ClimateComms) January 19, 2022

I explained that it became a #ClimateCrisis because we ignored the warnings of science for too long, but that while the best time for action was 30 years ago, the second best time is now. pic.twitter.com/8zNE0vFRAg — Susan Hassol, Climate Communication (@ClimateComms) January 19, 2022

We have the technologies and policies we need to tackle this crisis. We need to let our leaders know that this is the most important issue to us. #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/IscEWpABt5 — Susan Hassol, Climate Communication (@ClimateComms) January 19, 2022